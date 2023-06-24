Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $36.60. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 32,299 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

