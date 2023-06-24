Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

