Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

