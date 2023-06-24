Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 555,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $160,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day moving average of $277.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

