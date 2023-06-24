MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.87.

MongoDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in MongoDB by 33.3% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 31.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

