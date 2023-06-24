MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.87.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

