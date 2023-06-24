MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.87.

MongoDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

