MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $420.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

