MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $420.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.87.

MDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $398.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MongoDB by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

