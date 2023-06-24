Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.18

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 12633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Monro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Monro by 59.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

