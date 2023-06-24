Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NOBL stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

