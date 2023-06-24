Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $298.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.26. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.