Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

