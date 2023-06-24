Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,620 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.