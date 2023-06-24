Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

