Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

