Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

