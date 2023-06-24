Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $21,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Trinseo Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

