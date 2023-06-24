Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

