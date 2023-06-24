Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $843,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.