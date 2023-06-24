Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 721,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 121,825 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 89,842 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FVAL opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $49.05.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

