Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 150,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGLD opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

