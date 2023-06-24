Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

