Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

MCK opened at $415.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $310.37 and a 1-year high of $419.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

