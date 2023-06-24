Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.33 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

