Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,165,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period.

JAVA opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

