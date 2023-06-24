Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,863.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,407,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

