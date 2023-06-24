Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

