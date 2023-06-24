Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

