Mutual Advisors LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $151.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.