Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,409,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 875,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 700,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $10.75 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

