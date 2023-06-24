Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.29 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

