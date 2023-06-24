Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

