Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $181.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

