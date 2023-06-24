Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.10 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 655.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

