Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,102 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 932,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 404,673 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
