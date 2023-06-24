Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

