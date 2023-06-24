Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,180 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of SO opened at $70.45 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

