Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

