Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,804 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $106.81.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

