Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.19 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

