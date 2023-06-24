Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 331.58%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

