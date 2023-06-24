Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,036,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,923,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3,990.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 169,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

