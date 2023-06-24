Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 15,082 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

