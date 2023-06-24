Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $49.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

