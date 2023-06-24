Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

