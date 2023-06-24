Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

