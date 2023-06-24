Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

