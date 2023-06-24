Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $68.74 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $969.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.