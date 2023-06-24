Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 65,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

